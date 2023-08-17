NIA boss refutes claims of denied allowances by staff

Kenneth Agyemang Attafuah is the NIA boss

The Executive Secretary of the National Identification Authority (NIA), Professor Kenneth Agyemang Attafuah, has stated that the Authority has not denied any staff their allowances or bonuses.

He made the statement after some workers wrote to the Trades Union Congress (TUC) and the Speaker of Parliament saying there have been attempts to deny them their allowances.



Attafuah also added that confusion has come about due to some clauses of the NIA’s terms and conditions that have been overridden by the Single Spine Salary Structure.



“You’ve got one or two people who have just studied Bachelor of Law (LLB) and not being patient with the law nor taken their time to appreciate the nexus between the conditions of NIA as they exist and the impact of the Single Spine Salary Structure on NIA’s condition of service and then assuming without being told by anyone in authority that there were no conditions of service at NIA,” he was quoted by asaasenews.com.



Attafuah added, “They had no basis, not a single right of any staff had been compromised, not a single allowance or entitlement had been denied. There have been a couple of instances where payment of Christmas bonus to a dozen people had been delayed.”



SSD/NOQ

