NLA to pocket GH¢30m in 1st year of KGL Technology deal

The National Lottery Authority (NLA) is to receive benefits in revenue totalling GH¢30million from KGL Technology Limited for the year 2020, as the result of a partnership deal that franchised the company to manage its digital operations.

It will be recalled that in July 2020 KGL signed a collaboration agreement with NLA, under which the company would be operating NLA 5/90 official short code, *959# and other digital platforms under the brand name Keed-NLA – and its core objective is to advance the digitalisation of lottery on behalf of the NLA, which is aligned to government’s digitisation policy.



NLA stands to receive economic collaboration earnings worth GH¢30million in the first year of the partnership which is barely six months into the agreement – indicating a promising future for the partnership.



Head of the Public Relations Unit of the NLA, Razak Kojo Opoku, in a statement said: “KGL Technology Limited paid an initial GH¢10million as part of the Licencing requirement and expected to make payments of another of GH¢10million for the months of September and December, totalling GH¢30million for the year 2020.



“This achievement is breathtaking and unprecedented in the annals of the Authority.”



The statement indicated that the ability of NLA and KGL Technology Limited to raise GH¢30million for the Consolidated Fund during this era of COVID-19 would be a remarkable achievement for both institutions.



It noted that implementation of the digital policy has been very supportive and critical for continuous survival of the lottery industry, especially in this era of COVID-19.

It also added that the government of Ghana is committed to a robust digital framework that supports innovation and digitalisation of the economy, aimed at benefitting every citizen.



The statement said the NLA since 2008 has been trying to digitalise it’s operations, but to no avail until the coming onboard of KGL Technology.



According to the statement, the NLA short code of *959# has been serving as an additional revenue stream that is augmenting the NLA’s revenue generation capacity.



KGL Technology Limited is a wholly Ghanaian-owned newly licenced Online Lotto Marketing Company, responsible for the running of NLA’s official short code *959#.



The company core business mandate of KGL Technology is to advance the digitalisation of lottery on behalf of the NLA, in line with the digitalisation policy of government.



It will also invest hugely into Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), in line with its mission and vision for the industry

