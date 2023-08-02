NPA shuts down unlicensed fuel stations of NPP Chairman Samba

The National Petroleum Authority (NPA)

Two fuel stations belonging to the Northern Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mr. Mohammed Bantima Samba, have been shut down by the National Petroleum Authority(NPA).

The Northern Regional Chairman is said to be operating the two unlicensed fuel stations under the name Lilygold Energy Resources Limited.



The National Petroleum Authority has accused the NPP Northern Regional Chairman of selling products illegally to the general public under the pretext of Lilygold.



Addressing journalists in Tamale, the Northern Regional Manager of the National Petroleum Authority (NPA), Mr. Rashid Dawuda who led a team to shut down the two fuel stations adding that the company license had been revoked since October 2022.

He urged the general public to desist from doing business with Lilygold Energy Resources Limited henceforth.



“We are not shutting down the station because it belongs to the NPP chairman, the law is the law and no matter who you are if you are found operating any illegal station the necessary actions will be taken to stop the business.”



Mr. Dawuda however, indicated that the two fuel stations will be flagged in their systems and when that is done the station cannot receive any petroleum product from any depot across the country.