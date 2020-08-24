Business News

NPP 2020 manifesto: Check out Akufo-Addo’s promises under industrialisation

President Nana Akufo-Addo

The governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) on Saturday, August 22, 2020, unveiled its manifesto at Cape Coast as part of the campaign for the next general election.

With a theme, “Protecting our Progress, Transforming Ghana for All,” the manifesto outlines programmes of action if President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is retained for a second term on December 7, 2020.



Below are President Akufo-Addo’s agenda for industrialisation as captured in the manifesto.



- Support Made-in-Ghana products, including supporting the use of local raw materials;



- Renew emphasis on component assembly, not just for automobiles, but also for home appliances, to meet our growing domestic demand;



- Deepen and expand 1D1F in diversity and national coverage;

- Focus on implementing the integrated bauxite and aluminium industry as well as the iron and steel industry;



- Establish more Special Economic Zones (SEZ).



Below is a summary of the 2020 manifesto of the NPP.





