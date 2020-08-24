0
Business News Mon, 24 Aug 2020

Click for Market Deals →

NPP 2020 manifesto: Check out Akufo-Addo’s promises under industrialisation

Akufo Addo 1D1F OPINION President Nana Akufo-Addo

Listen to the Article

The governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) on Saturday, August 22, 2020, unveiled its manifesto at Cape Coast as part of the campaign for the next general election.

With a theme, “Protecting our Progress, Transforming Ghana for All,” the manifesto outlines programmes of action if President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is retained for a second term on December 7, 2020.

Below are President Akufo-Addo’s agenda for industrialisation as captured in the manifesto.

- Support Made-in-Ghana products, including supporting the use of local raw materials;

- Renew emphasis on component assembly, not just for automobiles, but also for home appliances, to meet our growing domestic demand;

- Deepen and expand 1D1F in diversity and national coverage;

- Focus on implementing the integrated bauxite and aluminium industry as well as the iron and steel industry;

- Establish more Special Economic Zones (SEZ).

Below is a summary of the 2020 manifesto of the NPP.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.

Join our Newsletter

Related Articles: