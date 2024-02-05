NPP now wants us to believe Bawumia has been cleansed after economic mess – Ato Forson

Ato Forson is a Minority leader

The Minority leader in parliament, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, has said the New Patriotic Party’s attempt to rebrand Dr Bawumia because of the Presidency is laughable.

According to him, his track record has been to supervise the country’s biggest economic mess in history.



He wrote on X on February 4, 2024: “After supervising the biggest economic mess in Ghana, the NPP now wants us to believe Bawumia has been cleansed, all in their push for him to become President.”



Ato Forson referenced the President’s 2018 State of the Nation’s Address where he “bragged” about the Vice President’s “stellar performance”.



The President said: “I am glad to be able to report that the Economic Management Team, under the stellar leadership of the strong, brilliant economist, Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia, has risen to the challenge, and hard work is beginning to show positive results.”



Meanwhile, the Vice President is expected to deliver a lecture on February 7, 2024.





