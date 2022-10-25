National Cyber Security Awareness Month launched in Accra

The purpose of the event is to enlighten civil society on how to regulate cyber security

A Cyber Security Awareness Month has been launched on the theme: “Regulating cyber security: A public-private sector collaborative approach.”

As part of the month-long awareness programme, the Cyber Security Authority (CSA) will undertake a nationwide tour to sensitise people to cybersecurity-related matters, including regulations, through workshops and seminars.



The purpose of the event is to enlighten civil society on how to regulate cyber security through strategic partnerships.



Deputy Minister of Communications and Digitalisation, Ama Pomaa Boateng, speaking at the event reiterated the government’s commitment to protect the digital space, adding that cyber security was key to sustaining the nation’s digitalisation agenda.



“It is crucial to have effective measures to protect our critical information infrastructure, coordinate and respond to cyber security incidents and develop a cyber security culture for our socio-economic development,” she added.

Mr. Benjamin Ofori of the CSA, said the awareness month was important because it had the potential to attract investors.



“A perception of cyber security is now as good as capital because when international business people perceive Ghana as a safe place, more businesses will start to move in,” he said.



The initiative forms part of a five-year National Cyber Security Awareness Programme of the government dubbed: “A safer digital Ghana”.



Plans are advanced to ensure that starting January 2023, businesses, firms and individuals will not be able to offer cybersecurity services unless the entity or the individual is licensed or accredited by the Authority. Similarly designated Critical Information Infrastructure Owners will be subjected to mandatory audit and compliance checks against the Directive for the Protection of Critical Information Infrastructures which was adopted on October 1, 2021.

The launch event was attended by CSOs, international organizations, educational institutions, private enterprises and the media.



About the CSA



The Cyber Security Authority (CSA) has been established by the Cybersecurity Act, 2020 (Act 1038) to regulate cybersecurity activities in the country; to promote the development of cybersecurity in the country and to provide for related matters.



The CSA officially started operations on 1st October 2021; starting as the National Cyber Security Secretariat (NCSS) with the appointment of the National Cybersecurity Advisor in 2017 and later transitioned into the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) in 2018 as an agency under the then Ministry of Communications.

As a government agency under the Ministry of Communications and Digitalisation, the CSA has the responsibility to;



Regulated cybersecurity activities in the country;



Prevent, manage and respond to cybersecurity threats and cybersecurity incidents;



Regulate owners of Critical Information Infrastructure in respect of cybersecurity activities, cybersecurity service providers and practitioners in the country;

Promote the development of cybersecurity in the country to ensure a secured and resilient digital ecosystem;



Establish a platform for cross-sector engagements, on matters of cybersecurity for effective co-ordination and cooperation between key public institutions and the private sector;



Create awareness of cybersecurity matters; and



Collaborate with international agencies to promote the cybersecurity of the country.