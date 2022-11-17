0
Navigational channel buoys installed at port of Takoradi

Captain James Richmond Quayson

Thu, 17 Nov 2022 Source: Eye on Port

A number of navigational channel buoys have been installed along the access channels in the Port of Takoradi.

These channel buoys have been installed to enhance safety of navigation for ocean-going vessels (OGVs) coming in and out of the Port.

The Harbour Master at the Port of Takoradi, Captain James Richmond Quayson says this initiative aligns with GPHA’s efforts to make ship navigation in the port’s jurisdiction easier and safer.

“This is supposed to not leave the navigator in doubt. Hitherto, the navigators use their knowledge of the area and help of our pilots to safely berth in the port. But now, these buoys will ensure the captains are well informed during their passage in and out of the port,” Capt. Quayson said.

Concurrently, management of the Port of Takoradi has embarked on a series of community engagements with fisher folk in the fishing communities around the Port.

The sensitization exercise which has taken place in Ngyiresia, Nkotompo, Poasi “New York” and the ABS Fishing Harbour in Sekondi, was necessary to educate the fisher folk on why and how to keep a safe distance from the buoys when within the Port’s vicinity.

The Harbour Master at the Port of Takoradi also encouraged the fisher folk living around the Port’s vicinity to desist from the temptation of engaging in criminal activities such as small theft and stowaway.

Source: Eye on Port
