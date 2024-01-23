New GIFF executives sworn into office

New GIFF executives during swearing-in ceremony

Source: Eye on Port

11 newly elected members of the national executive council of the Ghana Institute of Freight Forwarders have been sworn into office.

The ceremony held at the GIFF conference room in Tema was also used to sign and adopt the new GIFF constitution.



Stephen Adjokatcher is the new president whereas Alex Asiamah, Regina Boateng, and John Adu Jack are the 1st Vice President, 2nd Vice President, and Treasurer respectively.



Outgoing president of GIFF, Eddy Akrong urged the new executives to work with passion as they guide the institution to higher heights.



He said “As I hand over the reins to the incoming administration, I am confident that the Institute is in capable hands. I trust that the incoming leadership will build upon the

foundation we have laid taking the Ghana Institute of Freight Forwarders to even



greater heights”.



His successor, Stephen Adjokatcher promised to bring his vast experience and vision to bear as he takes up the mantle.



He said “In the spirit of unity and shared vision pledge to uphold the values that define our Institute. As we embark on this journey together, I am confident that with your support we will not only meet but exceed the expectations set before us”.