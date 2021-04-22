New minimum wage: Tripartite Committee begins processes

Employment and Labour Relations Minister, Ignatius Baffour Awuah

As part of steps to look into modalities to determine the 2021 National Minimum Wage, the National Tripartite Committee has set up a technical committee to begin the processes.

The 2020 National Daily Minimum Wage was last adjusted in 2020.



It went up by 11 percentage points from the 2019 minimum wage of GHS10.65 to GHS11.82.



The annual adjustments are in line with the Labour Act, 2003 (Act 651) section 113 (1) (a) and the Public Financial Management Act, 2016 (Act 921).

Employment and Labour Relations Minister, Ignatius Baffour Awuah, said negotiations will begin after the report is submitted.



“The process is that we have to put in place a technical committee which will consider all happenings within the economy; things like the inflation rate and the growth of the economy, and submit the report to us,” he said while speaking to journalists after the first meeting in Accra on Thursday, April 22, 2021.