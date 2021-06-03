New transport fares necessary to save transport business – GPRTU

A photo of a bus station

Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) has justified the upward adjustment in transport fares saying it was crucial to ameliorating the current hardships drivers faced.

The union stated that but for the intervention of the government and other stakeholders the new fares would have been higher than the 13 percent announced Wednesday.



Speaking to Bonohene Baffour Awuah on Ghana Kasa on Kasapa 102.5 FM, the Industrial Relations Officer for GPRTU in the Greater Accra Region, Alhaji Imoro Abass pointed out that the hardship in the country is unbearable hence they could not bargain for higher fares that would overburden Ghanaians.



Justifying the increment, Abass maintained if transport fares had not been increased drivers would have parked their cars and move out of the transport business.

“We are all aware that there has been a number of increment in fuel prices without drivers increasing the transport fares. When the COVID-19 social distance directive was introduced it really affected us especially the long-distance drivers. So there’s every justification for the adjustment” he added.



Transport fares have been increased by 13 percent, a statement by the Transport Operators said on Wednesday. The new fares will take effect from Saturday, June 5, the statement said.



The statement sighted by Kasapafmonline.com disclosed that “In line with the administrative Arrangement on Public Transport Fares the Road Transport operators have received the prices of various components that go into, the running of, commercial transport services.”