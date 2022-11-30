New ways of power generation take centre stage at 2022 Women in Energy Conference in Accra

Acting Chief Director at the Ministry of Energy, Wilhelmina Asamoah

For a successful clean energy transition, gender diversity and the broad participation of women in the energy sector are said to be a prerequisite for innovative and inclusive solutions.

For this reason, governments and industry players have been urged to act to remove barriers to all-inclusive participation toward positive navigation to the low-carbon energy transition.



These were submissions made at the 2022 Women in Energy Conference in Accra.



The energy sector remains one of the least gender-diverse sectors in the economy, despite recent efforts to promote and encourage women’s participation. Women face structural and cultural challenges and the lack of women in leadership positions in the sector compounds the difficulty in recruiting and retaining female leaders.



There is an urgent need to improve the knowledge and skills of women in activities related to clean energy. The chosen theme for this year’s Women in Energy Conference “Energy Transition: Prospects for Women in Energy” intends to increase awareness of women with regard to Ghana’s current trajectory for the sector and to advance their understanding, leadership and participation in the opportunities presented within a transitioning environment.



The Acting Chief Director at the Ministry of Energy, Mrs. Wilhelmina Asamoah said women have a role to play in the Energy Transition agenda.

Chief Executive of the Volta River Authority (VRA) Mr. Emmanuel Antwi Darkwa pledged the VRA’s commitment in erasing stereotyping in the Energy sector.



Prof. Nana Ama Klutse is an Associate Professor at the Department of Physics at the University of Ghana, Legon. She said energy issues must be on the front burner for discussions.



The three-day Conference seeks to among other issues encourage women to take advantage of energy transitioning.



Citations were presented to some distinguished females for their role in the Energy Sector.