Nigerian billionaire Abdul Rabiu set to receive $162m dividend from stake in food firm

Abdul Samad Rabiu is CEO and Chairman of BUA Group

Nigerian billionaire businessman Abdul Samad Rabiu is poised to reap dividends worth N16.67 billion ($162 million) from his stake in BUA Foods Plc, the leading publicly traded food conglomerate on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX)

The multimillion-dollar payout, comprising the lion’s share of the N81 billion ($175.9 million) dividend authorized by the company’s board, reflects BUA Foods’ outstanding financial results in its 2022 fiscal year, marked by record-breaking earnings.



In its recently released audited financial results, BUA Foods announced that its profit surged from N69.77 billion ($151.55 million) in 2021 to N91.34 billion ($198.4 million) at the close of its 2022 fiscal year, bolstered by a surge in revenue from its diverse product range, including sugar, pasta, bakery flour, and wheat bran.



The food conglomerate’s sales soared from N333.37 billion ($723.8 million) to N418.35 billion ($908.75 million) during the period under review, driven by surging demand for non-fortified sugar and other food products such as sugar molasses, bakery flour, pasta, and wheat bran.



BUA Foods’ remarkable revenue growth is a testament to the company’s unwavering commitment to expanding its offerings and optimizing profitability in a fiercely competitive market.

With heightened consumer demand for food items, prices surged, resulting in an uptick in revenue for the conglomerate.



In addition to the projected N16.67 billion ($162 million) dividend that Rabiu is poised to earn from BUA Foods later this year, the astute Nigerian billionaire industrialist is also anticipating another handsome dividend of N91.3 billion ($198 million) from his shareholding in BUA Cement Plc.



Despite stiff competition, BUA Cement achieved an outstanding 12.14-percent surge in profits, climbing from N90.08 billion ($195.6 million) in 2021 to a historic N101.01 billion ($219.4 million) in 2022, according to its recently released financial statements.