No govt can compare their record in agriculture to that of Akufo-Addo - Deputy Minister

Deputy Minister for Agriculture, responsible for Horticulture, Kennedy Osei Nyarko

The Deputy Minister for Agriculture, responsible for Horticulture, Kennedy Osei Nyarko, has suggested there is much to be celebrated by the ruling government when it comes to the agric sector.

Speaking with Kwabena Agyapong on RainbowRadio 87.5Fm, he said there is no government that can compare its record to that of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in the area of agriculture.



"The NPP government has made farming attractive in Ghana and the government had a clear vision of how it wanted to transform agriculture in Ghana," he said.



The NPP he said has put out a well thought out plan and policies to transform the agric sector.



"In the past, we were importing maize into the country. We could not produce enough. But from May 2017 to date, we have increased the metric tonnes of maize produced from 1.2 to 2.9 metric tonnes. For rice, we inherited 360,000 metric tonnes but we have increased it to 680,000 representing over 50% of our annual consumption.”

On livestock, he claimed the poultry industry had collapsed when the NPP took over but the Nana Addo led administration has invested heavily in the sector and revived it.



"The government has performed well. Our rearing for food and jobs has transformed lives, and has also created jobs for several Ghanaians.”



”We have performed well but not done all. We need four more years to do more. Our request for more years is to continue and complete our work. We cannot blow our trumpet but the Ghanaian farmers will tell you they have benefitted from the policies of the NPP government. We will commend Ghanaians for their support,” he added.