No rift between Ghanaian and foreign nationals at AfCFTA Secretariat – Trade Ministry

The AfCFTA Secretariat is located in Ghana-West Africa

The Ministry of Trade and Industry has refuted a report alleging a rift and tensions between Ghanaian and foreign nationals working at the secretariat of the Africa Continental Free Trade Area, AfCFTA, in Accra.

According to the ministry, the report of the alleged rift was carried by an online news portal; Ghananewspage.com.



The ministry responded to the report through a statement signed by the Chief Director, Patrick Nimo, describing the claims as false calling on the general public to disregard them.



“The Ministry of Trade and Industry on behalf of the Government of Ghana wishes to state emphatically and unequivocally that there’s no such rift or tension between the Ghanaian nationals and their foreign counterparts at the AfCFTA Secretariat,” the statement clarified.



“The report is not only false and misleading but disingenuous and designed to cause disaffection between the two groups and officials working at the Secretariat and it's also intended to jeopardize the cordial relations between the Government of Ghana and the leadership of AfCFTA Secretariat,” it added.

The Ministry added that claims made in the said report that the Secretary-General of the AfCFTA Secretariat was attempting to sideline Ghanaian employees was also false.



Read the full statement below:



