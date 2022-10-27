Not enough food in stock to feed Ghanaians - Farmer

File photo

The latest report released by the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) showed that food was the major contributor to Ghana’s inflation which stands at 37.2%.

A farmer, Frank Kukubor, has said the cause is due to inadequate measures put in place by government to ensure the country's food security.



He indicated that the country has not been able to produce enough food to feed its citizens.



Mr Kukubor also said there were inadequate infrastructural developments in the volta region to aid farmers’ production.



This, he said, has led to a shortage of the country’s stock reserve.

In his view, these gaps have to be filled to build a robust agricultural system to avert any global shocks in future.



Speaking at the Ghana Economic Forum in Accra on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, he said, “with respect to the total food stock we have as a reserve for the country for 2020/2021, it was just 8.2%. What that basically means is that, if our current production cannot meet our needs...it's indeed very scary and we need to have a rethinking."



He urged government to focus on building the capacity of smallholder farmers to produce more.



ESA/FNOQ