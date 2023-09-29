ORC software application restored after temporary shutdown

Jemima Oware, Registrar of Companies, ORC

The Office of the Registrar of Companies (ORC) has said it has been able to restore its software application system which was temporarily shut down from September 25, 2023.

The development follows the ORC's earlier announcement that the system, which is largely used for aiding, upgrading, and registering firms, had been shut down owing to some technical difficulties.



In a statement issued by the ORC and shared with GhanaWeb Business on September 29, it noted that the "system has fully been restored and the Office has resumed all its services effective today [September 29, 2023]”



The Office also thanked clients and stakeholders for their patience and reiterated its commitment to being a dependable business partner in Ghana.



The ORC is a statutory entity, contrived from the Registrar-General’s Department entrusted with the important function of undertaking the task of company and business registration, and advisory services.



Operating as an autonomous body, the ORC handles the registration of businesses such as private public companies limited and unlimited by shares, private public companies limited by guarantee, including churches, schools, NGOs, CSOs, associations, unions, external companies and professional bodies.

