Office for Italian Development Cooperation Agency in the offing - Italian Ambassador

Italian Ambassador to Ghana, Ms Daniela d’Orlandi

The Italian Ambassador to Ghana, Ms Daniela d’Orlandi, has stressed the need for Ghana to leverage its potential in order to seize the opportunities offered by the entry into force of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement.

She said her country was ever prepared to extend its expertise to support the country develop industries and create value in a sustainable way.



Ambassador d’Orlandi said this when she paid a courtesy call on Ghana’s Speaker of Parliament Alban S. K. Bagbin in Parliament on Friday, 21 May 2021.



She also announced that the Italian government was looking at opening an office for the Italian Development Cooperation Agency to promote projects and initiatives that will be mutually beneficial to both countries.



She assured the head of the Ghanaian legislature of her unwavering commitment to further deepen the bond of friendship between Ghana and Italy.

For his part, Mr Bagbin commended the Italian government for the longstanding excellent economic cooperation between the two countries, which has seen major investment projects carried out in the different sectors of the Ghanaian economy.



He also called for more capacity building programmes for technical staff of the parliamentary service, which will see them travel to the Italian parliament to learn best practices and support the work of parliament.



Mr Bagbin emphasised the need for the two countries to build a strong and effective Ghana-Italy Parliamentary Friendship Association and create a platform for legislators of both countries to exchange ideas and build on parliamentary diplomacy.