Old onion market still a dumpsite, taken over by wee smokers and drug peddlers

Onions file photo

The claims by Agbana that the old onion market was no longer a dump site have turned out to be false.

A report filed by Rainbow Radio’s Nhyiraba Kwabena Asirifi has revealed the opposite.



The area is now used as a dump and a place to raise cattle.



The Greater Regional Minister took a swipe at some Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives over the level of filth in the national capital, Accra.



The Minister slammed the underperforming MMDCEs and asked why their respective areas were in filth.



During a meeting with the MMDCEs on Monday, August 14, Henry Quartey said he was happy about the level of filth and indiscipline on our roads in some parts of the region.

“Have you been seeing people working with ‘aboboyaa’ [Tricycle] still on our motorway? Can we say it is hardworking? Trotro is still loading around Accra Mall, is that hardworking? Korley Klottey – rubbish around the graphic road – hardworking? AMA, Kinbu, Tudu everywhere rubbish – hardworking?” he quizzed.



“I want us to mark ourselves. Hon. Agbana, Agbogbloshie has been turned into a refuse dump. Is it hardworking? Are you aware that the place we cleared people are still dumping?



But Mr. Agbana responded saying that the place is no longer a refuse dump since July.



However, Agbana’s claims have proven to be false.



On Tuesday, August 22, 2023, our reporter reported that the area was filthy.

At the time of his report, there was a pile of trash, human excreta and other waste materials at the location.



Residents were at the site to dump their garbage at the time of the report.



Residents defecate in the open at the location, he added.



He also stated that wee smokers and other drug dealers had taken over the area.