Onion traders call for relocation of yam, tomato sellers to Adjen Kotoku

Onion sellers

Source: GNA

Onion sellers at the Adjen Kotoku market in the Ga West Municipality have appealed to the Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey, to fulfil his promise of relocating yam and tomato sellers to the Adjen Kotoku market.

The traders, who were formally at the Agbogbloshie market in Accra within the Accra Metropolitan Assembly, claimed they were told that yam and tomato sellers would also be moved to Adjen Kotoku “to make the market attractive”, but that was yet to happen.



Yakubu Akpeniba, Treasurer of the Progressive Onion Sellers Association at Adjen Kotoku market, expressed concern that two years after they were relocated to the new market, tomato and yam sellers had still not joined them.



He explained that the distance from the tomato and yam markets at Agbogbloshie to Adjen Kokoto was discouraging customers from patronising the Adjen Kotoko market.



“People find it difficult to come all the way from Accra to the market here because of the distance, but if we have a joint market that contains all of us, it will make the market to grow.”



Meanwhile, the Adjen Kotoku Market lacks a toilet facility.

Traders and customers, therefore, use public toilets in the community.



Taxi and commercial drivers also complained about the poor state of the road to the market.



Watch the latest edition of BizTech and Biz Headlines below:







