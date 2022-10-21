Only an NPP government can restore Ghana's economy - Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has insisted that only a New Patriotic Party government has the requisite policies and programmes needed to restore Ghana’s current economic challenges.

According to him, the governing party has over the years garnered a track record of implementing policies aimed at restoring economic growth and social development.



Speaking at an event to launch the membership card of the NPP, President Akufo-Addo assured citizens of addressing ongoing challenges within the economy which is now seeking IMF support.



“I’m saying to you today, join the New Patriotic Party. Those of you who are not part of it, join us so that we will be stronger as a party. But the problems we have in Ghana today, we will solve these problems in Ghana and put our economy back in a strong place. No party in Ghana has the programme to get the country out of these problems. We are the only ones who can.



“And we will do it, we will do it to the surprise of everybody. We are going to do it and bring our country back onto the space of time,” President Akufo-Addo said.

Meanwhile, since the beginning of this year, Ghana has been experiencing a wave of economic challenges which include revenue generation constraints, credit rating downgrades, cedi depreciation, and inflation hikes, among others.



Although government has occasionally blamed the development on external factors such as the Russia-Ukraine war, and fallouts from the COVID-19 pandemic, Ghana has now resorted to the International Monetary Fund for financial assistance.



The Ghana cedi on the other hand has been ranked the worst currency in the world among 148 currencies tracked by Bloomberg, overtaking Sri Lanka's rupee, having depreciated by nearly 50 percent so far in 2022.



