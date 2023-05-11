Operational costs and financial issues force Surfline to shut down data centre

Surfline operates in Ghana

Internet service provider, Surfline has shut down its data centre in the country due to an array of financial challenges affecting the company.

According to a GraphicOnline report, customers of the company have been in limbo over the development, leaving some frustrated over their inability to access data services.



Prior to the shutdown of the data centre, the company was facing operational challenges in the market forcing it also shut down its radio access network which left customers in further limbo.



The National Communications Authority (NCA) on its part confirmed the development indicating that the company was in a dire state to continue offering customers its services.



“So, Surfline actually wrote to us that they shut down their data centre. Prior to that, they informed us that they were shutting down their radio access network because of cost,” Director-General of NCA, Joe Anokye is quoted by GraphicOnline.



He added the regulator will further issue a statement regarding the issues around Surfline but noted, “I think it is a major liquidity issue and I think it's been very challenging for them.”

Meanwhile, a notice on the company's website reads; "Surfline has, in the past few days, experienced a total network downtime, resulting in a service interruption for some of you”.



“Please be assured that Surfline management is working very hard with all stakeholders to resolve the matter. It goes without saying that the validity of your data bundle will be extended proportionally, once the network is up again," the notice added.



It continued, "Surfline will also ensure that you, as our cherished customers, are compensated for all the inconvenience. We are grateful to you for bearing with us and very much appreciative of your custom".



MA/FNOQ