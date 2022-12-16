Organised labour reviews demand for base pay from 60% to 58%

Salary

The coalition of labour unions, Organised Labour, has reviewed their demand for an increment in their base pay from 60% to 58%.

According to them, the revision factors the new minimum wage as well as a 10% agreement earlier that states that their bay pay must be 10% higher than the minimum wage.



The Deputy General Secretary of the Trades Union Congress (TUC), Joshua Ansah, said the union will ensure that government does not pay below the minimum wage.



“Our proposal is in about four-folds. Our proposal says that base pay should not be less than the minimum wage. As we speak now, base pay is less than the minimum wage. So, we are asking government to bring base pay to the minimum wage level which gives us about 33.3%.



“Again, there is an agreement that base pay should be 10% higher than the minimum wage, and when that is done it will bring it a little bit higher than the minimum wage. When you add that percentage difference to the 33.3 % it gives you about 44.1%. And when you put all these demands together, you are up there,” he is quoted by myjoyonline.com.

Joshua Ansah also explained that because the agreement to pay the Cost of Living Allowance (COLA) ends in December, an agreed salary increment must be reached before 2023.



Meanwhile, all meetings with the government have ended inconclusively.



The next negotiations have been postponed to December 19, 2022.



SSD/FNOQ