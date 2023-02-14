1
Menu
Business

Our economic situation is frightening - Boakye Agyarko

Boakye Agyarko121212 Boakye Agyarko, Former Minister for Energy

Tue, 14 Feb 2023 Source: rainbowradioonline.com

A Flagbearer hopeful of the ruling New Patriotic Party NPP(NPP) and a former Minister of Energy, Boakye Agyarko, has reportedly described Ghana’s economic crisis as frightening.

The presidential candidate hopeful, in a tape that has gone viral on social media, said anyone who would say Ghana’s situation was frightening is a lair and not being candid.

He implied that if America had not put pressure on the IMF to help save Ghana’s dire situation, the economy would have crashed a long time ago.

“I will admit that things have not gone as well as they should have. Those who claim that everything has gone well are lying. Despite our best efforts, I don’t believe we in this country understand where we are. I don’t believe so! I’m terrified as a former banker and economist.

“I’m not sure Ghanaians understand the state of our economy, if they do, we’ll be wailing by now. “This would have spiralled out of control if America hadn’t put pressure on the IMF,” Boakye Agyarko said when he met party delegates in Krobo in the Eastern region.

Source: rainbowradioonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
‘FixTheCountry’ originator speaks on why he failed to join protesters
Ibrahim Mahama to fly former NSMQ genius to South Africa for treatment
How police officers disguise as prostitutes to help arrest criminals
Afari-Gyan advises political parties
How Haruna Iddrisu sat at two places during one parliamentary sitting
Thermal cameras prove people alive under rubble at site of Atsu's residence
‘I will beat Sammy Gyamfi in an open fight’ – NPP's Jennifer Queen
Turkey earthquake: Atsu’s teammate keeps hope alive
Channel your funds into agric, education, health - Igbo king in Ghana to drug traffickers
Time for Akufo-Addo to honour ‘pledge’ to sack Ofori-Atta - Appiah-Kubi
Related Articles: