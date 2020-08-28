Business News

Over 120,000 businesses benefit from CAP BuSS stimulus package - NBSSI

Kosi Yankey-Ayeh, Executive Director for the NBSSI (In Red)

The National Board for Small Scale Industries (NBSSI) says more than 120,000 individuals have so far benefitted from government’s Coronavirus Alleviation Programme Business Support Scheme(CAP BuSS).

This was disclosed by the Executive Director of NBSSI, Mrs. Kosi Yankey-Ayeh.



While addressing national regional executives of the Association of Small Scale Industries (ASSI) on the disbursement of the CAP BuSS, Mrs. Yankey also mentioned there is enough evidence to back the nationwide payment of monies to support many young businesses.



“The CAP BuSS as you all know started in May and has been ongoing. As we speak, over 120, 000 people have benefitted. Every district in this nation has at least one person who has benefitted. Every region in this nation has received funding and we have all the documentation and list of beneficiaries available as well to showcase those who have benefited”, the NBSSI boss noted.



Appreciation to government, NBSSI



General Secretary of the Association of Small Scale of Industries(ASSI), Abdallah Samari, on his part said the stimulus package has relieved most of its members from the hardship the COVID-19 pandemic had on their businesses.

He thus commended government and the NBSSI for the honour done them.



“The pandemic stopped most of them from doing business but the support from the government has really helped most of them to enable them raise their business up again. We thank the government of Ghana for such an opportunity and thank our mother association which is the NBSSI. We really appreciate what they have done. The CAP BuSS has really come to support most of our members.”



Some beneficiaries acknowledged receiving the support and lauded both the government and the NBSSI for the fine opportunity given them to revive their operations.



“I was able to receive the CAP BuSS support through the association. So I want encourage all my colleagues to join associations so they are able to asses any kind of funds that are available. I want to thank the NBBSI for this opportunity. I am extremely grateful”, one beneficiary stated.

