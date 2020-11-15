Over 35 companies, individuals awarded at CIMG National Marketing Performance Awards

Over 35 individuals and companies have been awarded at the 31st National Marketing Performance Awards ceremony organised by the Chartered Institute of Marketing Ghana (CIMG).

The awards ceremony, held at the Labadi Beach Hotel on Saturday, November 14, 2020, was to give merit to companies and individuals for measures put in place to be the preferred brand amongst various fields offering solution-based products and services to the public.



The awards event which was themed; “Marketing in a Disruptive Era” is aimed at bringing businesses together to adapt and finding new ways to stay on course even in the midst of the Coronavirus pandemic.



The ceremony also provided an opportunity for networking among industry players and open dialogue between relevant stakeholders in the public and private sectors that focus on adopting the right strategies to stimulate post-COVID-19 economic recovery in Ghana.



The CIMG awards are designed to create awareness of the marketing concept in businesses and sustainability and to promote high professional standards and excellence among practitioners.



List of companies awarded at the ceremony:



Insurance Company (Life) of the year award went to Prudential Life



Insurance Company (General) of the year award went to Hollard Insurance



Hospitality Facility (Hotel) of the year award went to Labadi Beach Hotel



Hospitality (Allied & Support Services) of the year award went to Sunseekers Tours Limited

Petroleum Company of the year award went to Total Ghana



Real Estate Company of the year award went to Lakeside Estates



Private Health Facility of the year award went to Lister Hospital



Corporate Pension Trust of the year award went to Enterprise Trustees



Media Organisation of the year award went to Multi Media Group Limited



Motor Firm of the year award went to went to Silver Star Auto Limited



Bank of the year award went to Stanbic Bank



Rural Bank of the year award went to Atwima Kwanwoma Rural Bank



Finance House of the year award went to Profin Ghana

Savings & Loans Company of the year award went to Opportunity International Savings & Loans



Indigenous Catering Facility of the year award went to Bush Canteen



Telecom Company of the year award went to MTN Ghana



Internet Service Provider of the year award went to Internet Solutions



Marketing Oriented Organisation of the year award went to MTN Ghana



Airline of the Year (International) award went to Ethiopian Air



Manufacturing Company of the year award went to Polytanks Ghana Limited



Agro-based Company of the year award went to RMG Ghana



Digital Media of the year award went to Myjoyonline.com

Retail Outlet of the year award went to Electromat



E-Commerce of the year award went to Jumia



Non-Profit Organisation of the year award went to Invest In Africa



Product Manufacturing of the year award went to Fan Yogo



Product (Service) of the year award went Hollard Araba Chatbot



Emerging Brand of the year award went to Transitions



CIMG President's Special Award



Otumfuo Osei-Tutu II - Asantehene

