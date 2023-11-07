Over 7,000 meters ready to be installed at Kejetia market

ECG meter

President of the Federation of Kumasi Traders, Nana Akwasi Prempeh, has noted that the individual meters requested by traders were ready and yet to be installed.

According to him, ten of the meters available have been tested during the pilot phase.



Speaking on Citi News, Mr Prempeh noted that the signing of the contract between the management of the market and key stakeholders - ECG and PURC - was highly to be done by the end of this week.



He bemoaned the high cost of electricity, stating that the distribution of the individual meters needed to be done as soon as possible.



He said, “We held a meeting with management in September and were told a company had been selected to do a pilot project with respect to the individual meters. After the piloting, we engaged management as to the latest update on the metering, and management told us that they are awaiting the board’s approval to sign the main contract with the supposed company that they gave the green light to. So, we are anxious that these individual meters will be provided in time because the cost of electricity is always high, and it is a worrisome situation for us.”



“Management is ready, and the meters are ready. I have seen them, and we have tested them and deployed ten in the form of a pilot. We have a technical team ready, a team from the Energy Commission is ready, and the ECG and PURC are all ready for the signing of the contract. So, hopefully, we will sign the contract by the end of this week,” Mr Prempeh added.

However, the Managing Director of the facility, Kofi Duffour, assured plans to sign the contract by the end of the following week to ensure work begins on the installation of the over 7,000 meters.



SA/OGB



