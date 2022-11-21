0
Menu
Business

PFJ Market: Meet the man who 'supplies agric ministry with plantain'

Video Archive
Mon, 21 Nov 2022 Source: peacefmonline.com

"I am the one who supplies the plantain. I bring them from Agogo (a town in the Ashanti Region), Kweku Atta Sarpong, a member of the Communication team of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has said in reaction to the 'PFJ market'.

PFJ market

As part of the efforts to control prices of food items, the Food and Agriculture Minister, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto introduced the Planting for Food and Jobs (PFJ)' market at the forecourt of the Ministry to make food items available and affordable to Ghanaians.

The initiative which started on Friday, November 11, with bunches of plantain is aimed at cushioning Ghanaians in the face of food price hikes in the country.

The Ministry has meanwhile, expanded this initiative to include cabbage, yams, carrot, pepper, spring onions, cucumbers and rice.

Kweku Atta Sarpong who was speaking on Neat FM's Me Man Nti programme said transporting the commodities has become easy because "there's no agency involved and that is reducing the cost of transporting the plantain"

He further disclosed the cost involved in transporting the plantain.

Listen to him in the video below:

Source: peacefmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Economic crisis not due to mismanagement – Ken Ofori-Atta
22 years in New York has been tough - Musician Getty of Getty & Friends fame
Jackie Appiah trends again with GH¢12,640 Casablanca shirt after plush mansion went viral
Andre Ayew- The Symbolism of the captain's white fugu hat
Cleaners in Doha are paid GH¢6,000 as monthly salary - Qatar-based Ghanaian
World Cup: No African team will qualify from group stage - Oxford Uni study
Ofori-Atta ready to present 2023 budget
Bridget Otoo pokes finance minister for quoting Methodist Hymn at Ad hoc sitting
Former Finance Minister Prof. Kwesi Botchwey is dead
Social media users celebrate GFA, Black Stars for showcasing fugu on arrival in Qatar