PMMC automates processes at the Assay Centre at KIA

Kotoka International Airport

Precious Minerals Marketing Company (PMMC) to automate its processes at the Aviance Cargo Village at the Kotoka International Airport.

The upgrade of the Assay Centre is to improve on the operations of the Company; Mr Komla Onny, a Board Member of PMMC told the Ghana News Agency in Accra on Tuesday in an interview.



He said the upgraded Centre would serve as a platform for the smooth delivery of assaying services to all gold exporters in Ghana, including large-scale miners.



Mr Onny was speaking on the sidelines of the Company's Nine Lessons and Carols in Accra which was on the theme: "The Birth of Christ, a Gift to Mankind."



He said with the automation, it would help the Company keep good records of gold exports.



He said this was because government was very much interested in ensuring that they knew exactly the amount of gold that left the shores of the country and also to know the earnings.

He said although the Company had already been grading, valuing and assaying gold products, the automaton has been done in collaboration with the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) to look at the tax component.



Mr Onny said the Company has partnered with an Indian Company to build a refinery, where the country could add value to its gold before shipping abroad.



He said they currently have a joint venture with a Company for the establishment of a refinery, which was almost done and would be inaugurated.



"Assaying gold and just shipping was not enough," he added.



Mr Venance Dey, the Acting Managing Director of PMMC, said with the refinery in place it would enhance the business of the Company.

He said it had been difficult during the year under review looking at the outbreak of the Pandemic, but management has been able to put in place some effective measures to reduce cost and to make sure their products reached other markets.



He said one of the challenges was the ban of flights, so Management had to quickly come in to device a way of trying to maneuver this challenge of arranging a flight to take the gold aboard.



He commended Management and Staff for their fortitude in promoting the interest of the Company.