PMMC invests in machinery to produce sophisticated jewellery

PMMC to produce sophisticated jewellery

Source: GNA

Precious Minerals Marketing Company Limited (PMMC) has invested in machinery to be able to produce sophisticated jewellery as part of measures to promote Made in Ghana products.

Nana Akwasi Awuah, Managing Director of PMMC, said the Company had a 3D printer and software that designs, prints, and is used to create sophisticated jewellery for the Ghanaian market.



Nana Awuah was speaking at the Company’s three-day Lobby Sales in Accra meant to appreciate its customers and to bring products to the doorstep of Ghanaians.



The initiative was also to give back to its customers by way of discounting prices on jewellery products.



The Managing Director said the Company had also improved on its finishing and wanted to get people to understand the culture of owning jewellery as part of their grand agenda and strategy for them to appreciate the value.



“We want to embark on social re-engineering, where Ghanaians will come to accept and take jewellery as a store of value,” he added.



The Managing Director said the whole idea was to be able to encourage value addition and drive it well to turn around the narrative of exporting gold without value.

He said the Company wanted to maximize the potential or benefit of the natural resources, adding that they were in talks with the Ghana Export Promotion Authority for assistance in leveraging the AfCFTA to drive value addition.



He said the whole idea was to be able to get a jewellery market, where people could walk in anytime to purchase for use or as a gift while encouraging Ghanaians to invest in jewelry for the future.



Mr Daniel Bugyei, General Manager, PMMC Jewellery said the event was also to appreciate the Company’s loyal customers.



He said they intended to make the event an annual Lobby Sale, where they would interact with customers and appreciate them.



He said that this year they embarked on an expansion drive, where they added two new branches to the existing five branches.