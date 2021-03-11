PURC to launch investigations into erratic power supply

The Public Utility Regulatory Commission (PURC) has assured the general public that, it will launch an investigation into the recent power outages hitting various parts of the country.

In a press release issued by the Commission, it noted that any utility provider in the power value chain that is found non-compliant with regulatory standards and benchmark will be sanctioned.



It however urged consumers to reach out to the utility providers in the first instance if they experience any outages and if nothing is done, consumers can reach out to the PURC on its website.

Below is a full copy of the press release;



