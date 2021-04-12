PURC to revise proposals by ECG and GWCL for upward tariffs adjustments

The ECG and the GWCL are requesting upward tariffs adjustments

On the back of both the ECG and the GWCL making strong cases to the Public Utility Regulatory Commission (PURC) for a new tariff regime that will cover their operational cost, the latter has said that it will analyze the requests.

According to the PURC, the demands by the Electricity Company of Ghana and the Ghana Water Company Limited for a possible increase in utility tariffs have been received by their office and they are since being considered.



Bawah Munkaila, the Head of Public Relations and External Affairs at the PURC, told Citi News that the Board of the PURC intends to sit with the two utility providers before it settles on any decision, reports citinewsroom.com.



“It is now left to the PURC to analyze and go through the necessary processes in arriving at tariffs that we think are realistic,” he said.

Both the ECG and the GWCL last increased their tariffs in October 2019 but at a public forum on Thursday, April 8, 2021, the Managing Director of the ECG, Kwame Agyeman-Budu, made a suggestion for the company to make more funds that will cover its costs in the area of operations.



It should be noted that the requests from the two utility providers is coming on the heels of recent erratic power outages that have rocked the country.