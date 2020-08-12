0
Business News Wed, 12 Aug 2020

Click for Market Deals →

Parliament approves $1.3 bn cocoa loan for 2020/2021 crop season

83759612 File photo - Cocoa beans

Listen to the Article

Parliament has approved a loan agreement to enable the Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD) purchase cocoa beans in the 2020/2021 cocoa season.

Presenting to parliament the details of the loan facility, the Chairman of the finance committee, Dr Mark Asibbey-Yeboah, requested the house to adopt his committee's report on the terms of a receivables-backed trade finance facility between Ghana Cocoa Board and a Consortium of bank and financial institutions with the government of Ghana as guarantor for an amount of up to US$1.3 billion to finance the purchase of cocoa for the 2020/2021 crop season.

Seconding the motion moved by Dr Assibey-Yeboah, the Minority MP for Adaklu, Kwame Governs Agbodza, expressed worry as to why a report which was supposed to be presented by COCOBOD on the suspension and audit of the cocoa roads in 2017, was not ready.

Source: Class FM

Disclaimer

GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.

Join our Newsletter

Related Articles: