Parliament approves 2021 Budget Statement

Parliament House of Ghana

Parliament has approved the Budget Statement and Economic Policy of government for the 2021 Financial year.

The approval did not pass off after some controversy, it had to resort to continuous voting. This saw some 137 MPs voting in favour of approving the budget as against 134 MPs voting against it.



The adoption of the budget means government's machinery can now kickstart in earnest, what is left is the sectorial budget allocations then appropriation is done for the entire government set up.



The Minority earlier rejected the outcome of the voice vote after calling for the rejection of the budget due to its tax component.

The Speaker granted the application of the Minority for a headcount amid controversy on the floor.



The 2021 budget outlines the President’s programme for accelerated recovery from the devastating impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.



The 2021 budget sees expenditures at GH¢113.75 billion cedis ($19.9 billion) up 13.7 percent compared with the previous years as government introduces measures to recover from the coronavirus pandemic.