Parliament approves 2023 budget and economic policy

Parliament on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, approved the Budget and Economic Statement for Ghana for the 2023 financial year.

According to 3news.com, the budget was approved by the House after the conclusion of the debate on it by Members of Parliament.



The leader of the minority caucus of the House, Haruna Iddrisu, who concluded the debate on behalf of the Minority, urged the government to drastically cut down its expenditure in order to deal with the challenges facing the economy.



“It is the demand of this group that there must be major expenditure cuts otherwise some of your tax handles will suffer in our hands. For instance, GH¢1.4 billion allocation to contingency vote, we shouldn’t give him that,” he said.



For his part, Majority Leader Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu said that the approval of the budget will help ensure that some infrastructure projects including roads are completed.

“Some roads have begun. The intention is to ensure that they don’t deteriorate; they are not left unattended to,” he said.



Watch the House pass the budget below:







IB/IA