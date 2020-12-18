Parliament passes anti-money laundering bill

Parliament of Ghana

Parliament on Thursday, 17 December 2020 passed the Anti-Money Laundering Bill.

The Bill is to upgrade the existing anti-money laundering regulatory framework to make it more consistent with international standards.



According to Chairperson of the Finance Committee, Mark Assibey-Yeboah, the bill when assented to by the President will also empower the Financial Intelligence Center by ensuring adequate funding and logistics to clamp down on terrorism, money laundering and also investigate the unexplained wealth of citizens.

Mr Assibey Yeboah is confident that Ghana will soon be taken off the European Union's money laundering blacklist due to the strengthening of its financial laws.



The concealment of the origins of illegally obtained money, typically by means of transfers involving foreign banks or legitimate businesses.