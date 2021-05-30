Partner private sector to expand job opportunities for graduates – NSS personnel to Akufo-Addo

Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, President of Ghana

The government has been told to invest in career guidance and work-based education in the country.

In a statement written and signed by the President of the National Service Personnel Association ( Volta and Oti) who doubles as National General Secretary aspirant for 2021/ 2022 service year, he said ” This will enable acquire relevant skill needed for work.



He added that government must employ possible means to absorb graduates for employment in the numerous sectors in our country.



Below is his full Statement



Over the years graduate unemployment has been a major problem in Ghana.



I acknowledge the effort made by his Excellency the President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo by providing the Nation Builder’s Corps to reduce graduate unemployment.



But I ask, What plans are are available to absorb these graduates and as well those who are yet to complete school and are struggling to make a living.

I believe a lot more could be done to tackle this problem.



Government must partner with the private sector to expand the sector’s employment opportunities government must invest in career guidance and work-based education to enable the youth to acquire relevant skills needed for work.



Government must lay emphasis and expand Technology Vocational Education and Training ( TVET). Government must employ the necessary steps to absorb graduates into the numerous sectors available in our country. Finally, I admonish all service personnel to equip themselves through knowledge and skill acquisition.



Nyalemegbe Lawson



NASPA President ( Volta / Oti)



National General Secretary aspirant ( NASPA)