Passenger strangles 'trotro' mate over 50 pesewas

A bus conductor, popularly known as trotro mate, had the shock of his life when a passenger held the neck of his shirt tightly to demand for his 50 pesewas change.

In a confrontation, the trotro mate told the passenger he wouldn't give him the said 50 pesewas because he was charged the rightful amount.



But the passenger, whom the information did not sit well with, questioned the mate whether he said he would not give him the 50 pesewas.



Upon answering "Yes", the passenger, clad in a blue kaftan forcefully strangled the bus conductor in a bid to demand his due.



The passenger shouted, "Give me my 50 pesewas. I swear to God that you'll give it to me."



"Look at what you are doing," the bus conductor stated.

As the passenger dragged the bus conductor out of the car, other passengers could be heard shouting with the driver telling the mate to give him back his money.



GhanaWeb, however, cannot confirm where and when the incident took place at the time of filing the report.



SA/NOQ







Watch the video below;