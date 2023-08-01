Payments have been consistent for the first time in the history of school feeding - Caterers

File photo

President of the National Association of School Feeding Caterers Association, Charlotte Asante, has confirmed that the government has settled the debt it owes them from last year.

She however stated that payment for the second term of the 2023 academic year was yet to be paid.



Her comment comes on the back of claims made by the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta that all outstanding debts owed to school feeding caterers for the second and third terms of the 2022 academic year and first term of 2023 have been paid.



The minister disclosed this while delivering the 2023 mid-year budget review statement in parliament on Monday, July 31, 2023.



Reacting to the finance minister's claim on Citi FM, the President of the National Association of School Feeding Caterers Association, Charlotte Asante said, the consistent release of the funds is the first to be recorded in the history of school feeding.



“What the minister said about our outstanding being paid, what I know is that we had a few meetings and the outcome was that they will be paying 3rd term 2022 and 1st term 2023. That one has been done, but the 2023 2nd term is yet to be paid. I’m telling you that maybe this week, payments will be made. When we receive the money this week, we will let the media know. Payments have been consistent for the first time in the history of School Feeding, and we are hoping it continues,” she stated.



Meanwhile, the feeding grants cost per meal has been increased by 20 pesewas.

Initially, the meal per child was GH¢1 but the government has increased it to GH¢1.20pesewas.



ESA/NOQ



