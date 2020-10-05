Plans far advanced to exploit Atewa bauxite - Akufo-Addo

President Nana Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo says plans are far advanced to exploit bauxite resources at Atewa in Abuakwa South of the Eastern Region.

He said the state-owned Ghana Integrated Aluminium Development Corporation (GIADEC) is determined to develop the bauxite mine to create employment for the youth in the area and other Ghanaians as well.



“It is time to mine the bauxite here and plans are far advanced for us to mine the bauxite so that the people of Kyebi and Ghanaians, in general, would have employment which would generate income for them,” he emphasized.



The President was speaking at a durbar organized for him by the leaders of the Akyem states at Kyebi during the second day of his three-day tour in the Eastern Region.



Chiefs and people from the three Akyem states including Abuakwa, Kotoku and Bosome as well as the Okuapemanhene, Oseadeayo Ohene Kwasi Akuffo III, ministers of state and members of parliament were present to grace the occasion.



President Akufo-Addo hoped that the mining of the bauxite would change the local economy of the host communities and the nation at large. He said, “Government is committed to creating jobs and ensuring that people have enough money in their pockets.”

Speaking on government projects, he said in the Eastern Region about 1,481 projects were initiated with 768 completed and 730 projects ongoing. “In the Akyem area, we have initiated 560 projects, 345 have been completed and 215 projects are ongoing.”



President Akufo-Addo said before he assumed power in 2016, he pledged to deliver his best to Ghanaians and asked them to assess his performance for the past years and vote massively for him and the Member of Parliament for Abuakwa South Constituency, Mr Samuel Atta Kyea to continue his work.



The Minister for Works and Housing and Member of Parliament for Abuakwa South, Mr Samuel Atta-Kyea said the integrated aluminum industry project to be initiated in parts of the Atewa forest would result in the construction of several housing projects for the workforce and improve the local economy.



He added a-100 million euros had been made available by the Hungarian government for the housing project.



The Okyehene, Osaagyefo Amoatia Ofori Panin called on Ghanaians to give the president the nod to go for a second term, considering the number of developmental projects and initiatives proposed and completed by government.

The Okuapemhene, Nana Kwasi Akuffo III said as chiefs they would support the government in power to bring development in the country and hence would support the President’s efforts considering that he is a son to the stool, to bring development to the country.



The President later commissioned one storey 14-unit classroom block GETFUND project at Bepong and inspected ongoing Kwahu-Asakraka town roads at Mpraeso and Abetifi respectively.



He also commissioned Kwahu-Tafo town roads and commissioned a three- storey 18-unit dormitory block at Nkwatia SHS and met chiefs and people of Kwahu to solicit for their votes.