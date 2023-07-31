Planting for Food and Jobs has increased employment, food security in Ghana - Ofori-Atta

Despite claims that the government's Planting for Food and Jobs (PFJ) programme has not been successful, the Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, has stated otherwise.

According to him, this programme has increased food security in the country.



He further said, several jobs have been created along the agricultural value and access to raw materials has been made easier.



Delivering the 2023 mid-year budget review statement in parliament on Monday, July 31, 2023, the finance minister said, PFJ has also increased major food staples such as maize, rice, and soya by 135 percent, 67 percent and 18 percent respectively.



"Mr. Speaker, Planting for Food and Jobs has brought substantial improvements in Ghana’s agriculture sector. This has resulted in increased food security, employment along agricultural value chains, and accessibility of raw materials for developing industries. The programme has directly contributed to increased crop yields for major food staples such as maize, rice, and soya by 135 percent, 67 percent and 18 percent respectively within the period," Ken Ofori-Atta said.



He however noted that phase II of this PFJ programme will ensure more efficient and targeted support for the agricultural sector.

The finance minister said, "the key elements of Phase II are Inputs Credit System, Storage and Distribution Infrastructure, Commodity Trading and Digitised Platform."



The presentation of the mid-year budget review statement is by the provisions of the Public Financial Management Act 2016.



The Act mandates the Minister of Finance to present the mid-year review of the budget statement on the Economic Policy of the Government of Ghana for the fiscal year.



It aims to provide a platform for government to update the House and citizens on its economic progress as well as outline any necessary adjustments to the budgetary allocations and policies.













ESA/OGB