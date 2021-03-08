Players in power sector will ensure consistency of power supply – GRIDCo assures

Ghana Grid Company Limited

The Ghana Grid Company Limited (GRIDCo) has informed the general public that the total power system shutdown experienced at 2:10pm on Sunday, March 07, 2021, was due to a technical fault on one of the major transmission lines between Prestea and Obuasi.

This situation, GRIDCo said led to overloads on other adjacent transmission lines, leading to a sequence of trips and an eventual power system shutdown in the country.



“Restoration works by the Technical team began immediately and power supply was restored to all Bulk Supply Points (BSP) at 6:30pm that same day. GRIDCo is assuring all Ghanaians that there is adequate generating capacity to meet demand in the country.

“All relevant stakeholders in the power sector value chain will also continue to work to ensure consistency of supply to Ghanaians,” a statement said.