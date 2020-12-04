Pokuase BSP: 350,000 existing ECG customers, businesses to get efficient electricity

The Pokuase Bulk Supply Point (BSP) will be completed in May 2021

Some 350,000 customers of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) will be able to enjoy efficient power supply following the completion of the Pokuase Bulk Supply Point (BSP) next year.

Upon completion in May 2021, residents of Kwabenya, Ofankor, Legon, Nsawam, and Anyah would begin to enjoy adequate power supply to boost their commercial operations and domestic purposes.



Providing an update of the project, Project Manager, Patrick Kwame Oppong, revealed the ongoing construction work was 87 percent complete.



Briefing journalists during a site visit on Thursday, December 3, Patrick Oppong said the Pokuase BSP will grasp 580 MVA and redistribute stable power supply to the Pokuase enclave and its environs.



He added a total of US$10 million had been spent on local subcontractors for undertaking some aspects of the project in compliance with the local content policy directives while US$2 million has gone towards the construction of a road network and donations to health facilities within its catchment areas.



Meanwhile, to facilitate the local content directive, Patrick Oppong said about 95 percent of personnel working on the construction of the substation were made up Ghanaians.

The personnel will in turn become beneficiaries through knowledge transfer and would afterward take charge of the substations' operations after it’s handed over to government.



In April 2019, the Chief of Staff at the Office of the President, Madam Akosua Frema Osei Opare, broke ground to commence work on what will be the largest Power Substation in Ghana.



The US$50 million project is being funded by the United States Government through its implementing agency, the Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC).



The Project is however being executed by the Millennium Development Authority (MiDA), with Elecnor SA Ghana as the contractors and Surbana Jurong Group as the supervising engineers.