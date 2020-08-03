Business News

Postpaid, pre-paid customers of ECG to have 100% of bills absorbed – ECG

The Electricity Company of Ghana says it would implement govt's subsidy programme

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) says its lifeline customers both on prepaid and postpaid metering systems will from this month (August) have 100% of their bills absorbed by the government till early next year.

This follows government’s decision to extend the electricity subsidy programme which is projected to cost at least GH¢2billion for consumers who consume between 0 to 50kWh per month to alleviate the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.



According to a statement issued by the ECG, “Lifeline customers on both prepaid and postpaid metering systems will realise their relief effective August 2020 to January 2021. Customers on non-smart prepaid meters will have to visit their vending points to recharge in order to receive their free lifeline units each month.”

The ECG added; “With regards to postpaid lifeline customers, their bills from August 2020 will indicate the government’s absorption of their lifeline consumption.”



The extension, along with free water and reduction in Communication Service Tax (CST) from 9 to 5 percent, according to the Finance Minister is expected to bring financial and social comfort to businesses and the citizenry as well as stimulate the economy.

