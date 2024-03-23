Power outages: VRA exporting excessive electricity to neighboring countries - IPGG claims

Dr. Elikplim Kwabla Apetorgbor, CEO of Independent Power Generators Ghana

The Independent Power Generators, Ghana (IPGG) has attributed the current power outages to the Volta River Authority’s (VRA) excessive exportation of electricity to other countries.

Chief Executive Officer of the IPGG, Dr Elikplim Kwabla Apetorgbor indicated that the VRA is currently focusing on exporting power to neighboring countries thereby not meeting its domestic obligations.



In a statement issued by the IPGG CEO and sighted by GhanaWeb Business, Dr. Elikplim Apetorgbor noted that although the VRA has been tasked to explore the export market to reduce the burden of idle-capacity on the government, it must do so within the law.



"It is a regulatory requirement to ensure the domestic demand is met whilst maintaining the set 18% reserve margin," he stated.



"It is a great disservice to mother Ghana and Ghanaian for VRA to be exporting the most affordable hydro generation to neighbouring countries- Burkina Faso, Togo and Benin whilst the Ministry of Energy, PURC and EC remain unconcerned and force the Ghanaian taxpayers pay for the expensive thermal generation and also sleep in the dark," Dr Elikplim Apetorgbor stressed.



He claimed that, "Consistently, over 200MW is being exported. It defies simple logic!."



Meanwhile, many citizens, businesses and households across parts of the country have been experiencing intermittent power outages for prolonged periods.

