President Akufo-Addo charges NLA to ensure transparent and responsible gaming

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Source: GNA

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has implored the National Lottery Authority (NLA) to ensure that it exercises the highest form of transparency and integrity in the conduct of its draws.

That, he said, would uphold the confidence of patrons and build a more transparent entertainment and gaming industry that would contribute significantly to the building of Ghana’s economy.



“As an institution tasked with revenue generation, I will implore you to ensure that you exercise the highest form of transparency and integrity in the conduct of your draws to uphold the confidence that the public continues to have in you, he said he when he addressed the management and staff of the NLA at their 60th anniversary celebration at the weekend in Accra.



“The onus to achieve this does not only lie in your ability to generate revenue for government and give back to society, but more importantly, in ensuring that the Ghanaians who play your lottery games receive a true reflection of the daily results published,” he added.



The President also asked the NLA to ensure responsible gaming in the country, and to fulfil all obligations prescribed in the National Lotto Act.



He said the NLA’s ability to ensure responsible and transparent gaming “is the surest way to enrich lives through games.

“I urge you also to implement stringent policies on responsible gaming, chiefly, to prevent minors and under-aged persons from patronizing your games and to help sanitize the lottery and betting space.



“The Ghanaian people are expectant of reforms that will help you live up to your vision of becoming the organization of choice and blueprint for lottery in Africa,” he said.



President Akufo-Addo commended the NLA for its efforts at maintaining the national endeavour to cater for the needy, the aged, orphans and the destitute.



He noted that proceeds from lotteries the world over are known to support worthy causes in society, saying, “Giving back to society through your good causes foundation compliments the efforts of government in the development of our country.”



The President urged the NLA to follow the lofty standards of the World Lottery Association (WLA) on Corporate Social Responsibility.

He indicated that WLA earnings had funded more than 1.5 million scholarships and grants, urging the NLA to emulate the global gaming body and do more in supporting compelling causes.



“The WLA global data compendium has also indicated that total revenues for WLA member lotteries amounted to 284 billion United States dollars in 2020, whiles in the same year, the total of funds returned to society came to 74.9 billion United States dollars.



“Right here in Africa, Cote d’Ivoire has blazed the trail in line with the standards set by WLA and the NLA ought to be inspired by the Loterie Nationale de Cote d’Ivoire (LONACI) of Cote d’Ivoire,” he said.



Mr Sammy Awuku, Director-General, NLA assured the President that the organisation would not rest on its oars and would strive to do more in the years ahead.



“We are excited about this new phase and of what the future holds as we forge ahead in our journey. We believe there will be bigger hurdles to cross and while we acknowledge the work that lies ahead, we remain resolute with a renewed commitment to do much better for our cherished patrons.