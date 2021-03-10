Price of iced sachet water now 30 pesewas

Sachet Water

The National Association of Sachet and Packaged Water Producers (NASPAWAP) has reviewed the price of iced sachet water from 20 pesewas to 30 pesewas, effective March 15, 2021.

A statement copied to the Ghana News Agency by Mr Magnus Nunoo, National President, NASPAWAP, said the increase was the result of a hike in the price of production materials.



It said the last time NASPAWAP reviewed its prices was in 2019 and that the leadership had noted with concern anomalies in a press release allegedly circulated by another Association announcing a price review of sachet water with effect from March 8, 2021.

The National Executive Committee (NEC) of NASPAWAP said the “anomalies” were causing confusion and asked the public to disregard that release.



It said some entities were producing the product without certification by the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) and advised the public to check on the packaging for FDA endorsement number when in doubt.