Prices of tourist activities at Mole National Park to increase

Mole National Park New The Park is home to elephants, leopards and rare birds

Wed, 23 Nov 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

Ghana’s largest Wildlife and tourism destination, Mole National Park in the Savannah Region, has announced an increase in the prices of tourist activities.

“Dear Cherished client, this is to inform you that there will be a price increment in our tour activities,” management of the park stated in a notice to the public.

According to the notice, “the increase” will help management ensure” its “commitment to providing the best of service” to visitors.

The Park is home to elephants, leopards, and rare birds.

The Park, which covers approximately, 4,840km, is the largest and most prestigious protected area under the country’s Wildlife Department.

