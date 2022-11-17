0
Menu
Business

Re-introduce toll collection - Dismissed workers to government

Toll Booth 1.png Toll booths

Thu, 17 Nov 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Workers that were laid off due to the closure of toll booths across the regions of Ghana have called for its reopening.

According to them, their sacking has topped up their burdens amidst the current economic crisis.

The workers further accused government of not giving them their due as stated in media reports.

In a 3news report, the aggrieved workers said the failure for government to pay them their salaries “has brought untold hardship to our members, especially, in these difficult economic time...We therefore call on Government as a matter of urgency, to re-introduce toll collection and recall all of us who lost our livelihoods by this action back to work so we can live in dignity and also contribute our quota to national development.”

“We also wish to emphatically state that, we have not been paid off contrary to rumours flying around in government circles," the report added.

It would be recalled that the Ministry of Roads and Highways on November 17 2022, called for the immediate discontinuation of the collection of tolls on all public roads and bridges across the country.

This order, according to a statement signed by the sector Minister, Kwasi Amoako-Attah, took effect on Thursday, November 18, 2021, at 12:00 am.

It followed the announcement by the Finance Ministry about the scrapping of tolls on all public roads in the 2022 budget presented by the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta.

He explained that the move is to ease vehicular traffic at the toll booths.

The move by government saw over 800 toll workers rendered jobless. These workers were however promised to be reassigned and given their due.

ESA/FNOQ

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
'I have said no such thing on radio’ – Gabby replies Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu
'You can't come and throw your weight about' - Rundown of the Ablakwa vs. Gabby exchanges
How Anas' agents tried but failed to 'bribe' Ofori-Atta in Dubai in 2018 - Report
After missing out on England World Cup squad, Eddie Nketiah jets into town for holidays
Anas’ Videos Were Stolen And Sold To ‘Noisy’ Buyer In 2018 – Kweku Baako Reveals
Somebody Called To Enquire About ‘Appearance Fee’ To See Bawumia – Dr. Gideon Boako
Why Joseph Paintsil, Schlupp Were Excluded From Ghana's 2022 World Cup Squad
Mahama saves NDC from EC ‘boycott’ of regional elections with almost GH?2m donation
'Disappointed’ civil servants compare prices at govt's PFJ market to public market
Ghastly accident in Tano North reportedly claims lives of 6 children, many critically injured