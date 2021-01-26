Reconsider route switching move - UK-Ghana Chamber of Commerce to British Airways

According to the ministry of aviation, the airline made its decision without much explanation

The UK-Ghana Chamber of Commerce has asked British Airways to reconsider its decision to switch the Accra-London-Accra route from Heathrow to Gatwick Airport.

Speaking to Citi Business News, the Executive Director at the UK-Ghana Chamber of Commerce, Adjoba Kyiamah has said this development will burden businessmen travelling between Accra and London.



“The decision from my understanding is that the decision is a commercial one which is part of a reorganization of their routes across the world. However, from the point of view of our members, it is not an ideal situation. Because we have amongst our members business people looking for convenience and cost-effective means of travel and flying through Heathrow provides them with that.



“So while we understand that it’s a commercial decision by British Airways we would hope that they would take into consideration their passengers some of whom are our members and reconsider the decision,” he added.



The Ministry of Aviation has said a recent letter from the management of British Airways announced that it will be moving its operation of British Airways Ghana Services from the London Heathrow Airport to London Gatwick Airport.

This means to Ghanaian travellers to the UK is that all London-Accra-London bound BA flights will originate and terminate at the London Gatwick Airport. This starts in the forthcoming summer of June.



According to the ministry, the airline made its decision without much explanation.



The ministry has also hinted at a reciprocation if British Airways goes ahead with the route switching move.