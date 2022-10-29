Reconstitute Economic Management Team - Dr. John Kwakye to Akufo-Addo

Dr. John Kwabena Kwakye, Senior Economist and Director of Research at IEA

Director of Research at the Institute of Economic Affairs (IEA), Dr. John Kwakye has added his voice to calls for President Akufo-Addo to reconstitute his Economic Management Team, to give it a different perspective and lease of life.

According to him, the President should consider constituting a new team of experts and professionals to salvage the country’s economy in view of the current difficulties.



Dr. Kwakye tweeted, “Reconstituting the Economic Management Team and bringing in experts and professionals will be one of the needed confidence-building measures.”



Although Cabinet has commenced a meeting in earnest to find solutions to the challenges, it is not clear if President Akufo-Addo will heed calls to bring in fresh limbs to save the precarious situation.



Meanwhile, President Akufo Addo is expected to address the nation on the economy on Sunday, October 30.



Mr. Akufo-Addo, meeting with a couple of groups at the Presidency, said he is fully aware of the problematic times Ghanaians are going through.

Mr. Akufo-Addo admitted that times are hard. The local currency is not doing well against the dollar, and prices of goods and services, including sachet water, are rising.



The President indicated that he needs the support of everyone to deal with the issues.



“I have seen the difficulties that our currency has been having. I have seen the difficulties and dramatic rise of price levels, significant rise in the cost of living and difficulties generally, in the manner the economy is rising,” he told journalists at the Jubilee House, on Thursday, October 27, 2022.



Mr. Akufo-Addo added, “We have to understand that all sectors and actors of the economy, either on the side of management, labour and workers, have to find a way of balancing the various considerations so that we can all progress and continue, hopefully, in building a stronger economy.”